The eighteenth annual Health Access Day takes place today at The Caboto Club, and is expected to draw seven hundred people to the free event.

Aimed at helping newcomers to Canada familiarize themselves with local health services, “This is a unique opportunity for them to have access and increase their awareness and learn about the different resources that we have here,” says Camila Alves, community engagement and training program manager with the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County, who organize the yearly event.

Alves goes on to explain that for many this can be their first time “to have contact with mainstreams organizations or organizations from the health centre, and receive really important information.”

Fifty-eight exhibitors are set up to dispense information, including the Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association, the Canadian Mental Health Association, The Windsor Fire Department, and more. Health Access Day also offers four different workshops to instruct attendees on health, mental health, parenting, and sexual health.

All of the attendees are currently taking English classes with different newcomers organizations in the city, and volunteer interpreters are available in a variety of languages to help insure that the information being shared is understood. “We also have other language aids that wanted to give back to the community, what they received when they first arrived. Many of our volunteers are former clients and they’ve been here previous years and they like to give back,” says Alves.