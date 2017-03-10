The Essex Soil and Crop Improvement Association will be holding an information workshop focussing on Phosphorus Management and Cover Crops.

“There are a number of farmers who have expressed interest in learning more about cover crops,” says Michael Dick, ERCA’s Agricultural Technician and Secretary of the Essex County Soil and Crop Improvement Association. “Cover crops are emerging as an important best management practice to keep fertilizer on the fields, enhance crop yields and protect water quality.”

The event will feature guest speaker Dr. Ivan O’Halloran from the University of Guelph who will be discussing ‘Fertilizer Management and Water Quality.’

A panel discussion on growing cover crops will follow. Panel participants will include local farmers Henry Denotter and Woody Van Arkel.

It takes place on Monday, March 27th, from 10am to 12noon at the Essex Arena.

For more information, contact Michael at 519-776-5209 ext. 369 or email [email protected]