The WindsorEssex Community Foundation is accepting applications to the Community Fund for Canada’s 150th.

The WECF granted $100,000 to nine local organizations in November through this Fund and is now seeking more community organizations to apply by March 24th to take advantage of this unique and once-in-a-lifetime grant opportunity.

The Fund provides thousands of small grants to community organizations across the country to activate local action and new relationships that will build vibrant communities for future generations. The Fund is available to communities from coast to coast to coast, with the broadest possible engagement of all Canadians including indigenous peoples, youth, ethno-culturally diverse groups, and official language minority groups.

“Canada’s 150th is an historic moment with the power to strengthen our communities and our connection to one another. Through the leadership of participating community foundations, the Community Fund for Canada’s 150th has sparked thousands of initiatives and activities that bring out the best that Canada has to offer,” said Ian Bird, President of Community Foundations of Canada. “The Fund encourages all Canadians to contribute to their communities in a way that fosters a greater sense of belonging, inclusion, and Reconciliation as we look to 2017 as a catalyst for community development in the years ahead.”

Interested community organizations are encouraged to visit the WECF’s website to access the application www.wecf.ca.