The WindsorEssex Community Foundation has granted $5,350 to nine local elementary schools through the KidStart Grant Program.

“We’re proud to support local schools working to make Windsor-Essex an even better place to live and grow. These teachers and students are very dedicated to building community and the WECF is pleased to be able to provide them with opportunities to support this,” said Lisa Kolody, Executive Director of the WECF.

The KidStart Grant Program—done in partnership with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board and the Greater Essex Country District School Board—provides small grants of up to $500 in funding to support elementary classrooms taking on special projects. This year’s projects support seniors, music engagement, the environment, newcomers, and provide support to at-risk populations and newborns.

Among those who received grants is St. Angela Catholic Elementary School who will use the grant to support the St. Angela Children’s Choir. Funding from the KidStart Grant Program will provide the choir with music robes and transportation to community venues to perform.

A kindergarten class at Parkview Public School also received a grant to support the project Our Kinder-Garden. Danielle Piccinin, teacher at Parkview said, “We will be building an outdoor garden to support the wonderful ways our environment can act as a classroom and a third teacher. Our future garden will inspire students to reconnect with the natural world, learn vegetable gardening skills and agriculture concepts.”

The nine schools who received KidStart Grant funding are :