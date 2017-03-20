This Saturday evening, local residents and millions of people world-wide will celebrate Earth Hour.

The City, Caesars Windsor and EnWin Utilities will host a free public celebration starting at 8pm at Charles Clark Square.

The celebration will begin with videos highlighting Earth Hour and EnWin’s electricity and water services to our community. At 8:30pm, all power will be shut off and participants will be entertained during Earth Hour with a drumming circle, candle dance, poetry reading, choir and drumming band. There will also be earth friendly food and beverages for purchase.

Earth Hour is a global initiative that was started ten years ago by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and is usually held on the last Saturday of March, closely coinciding with the equinox to ensure most cities are in darkness as it rolls out around the Earth.

The underlining purpose of “Earth Hour” is to send a powerful national and global message that it is possible to take action on climate change and that individual actions do make a difference.

Since 2009, the City of Windsor has celebrated Earth Hour by turning off all non-essential lighting at City facilities.