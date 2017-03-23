Deborah Chambers of Windsor recently won the $250,000 top prize with INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE.

“I enjoy playing INSTANT CROSSWORD scratch games,” shared Debbie while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where she picked up her winnings. “When I saw this new game I had to give it a try.”

One by one, the words on Debbie’s ticket started matching. “I wrote every single word down on a piece of paper, checked my ticket again and then stuffed it in my purse. I needed to get to a retailer to confirm my win.”

Debbie used the ticket checker. “I didn’t have my glasses with me and wasn’t sure if the prize amount was $25,000 or $250,000. I checked again the next day when I had my glasses with me. That’s when I saw the actual amount. I just about fainted but managed to get back to my car and very carefully drive home. My mind was racing!”

Next, Debbie shared the exciting news about her win with her sister and niece. “I decided to bring them both with me to the Prize Centre so we could share my winning moment.”

Debbie has big plans for her windfall. “I haven’t been on vacation in 12 years. This win means I might take more time for myself and finally take a holiday. The truth is I’ve never been on a plane. It might be time to change that. I’ve heard great things about Nashville and the music scene there. And there’s also a cause that is very close to my heart. When I was a young girl, my father was successfully treated for alcohol use. That treatment came from a wonderful facility in Windsor. I intend to share some of my winnings with that organization, which I know added decades to my father’s life,” concluded Debbie.