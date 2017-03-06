The Windsor Public Library has partnered with Windsor Regional Hospital to explore the possibility of creating an innovative and jointly operated library service at the proposed new acute care hospital on County Road 42 and the 9th Concession.

The Windsor Public Library has been looking to expand services in South Windsor, and also, the new acute care hospital planning to date already envisions a library within the new acute care hospital.

Library CEO Kitty Pope says the new hospital site is ideally located to serve residents in this area, as well as neighbouring county residents, and provides the impetus for collaboration on many unique and mutually beneficial ground-breaking projects.

“The concept is an information hub that brings our customers inside a state-of-the-art, regional healthcare facility and promotes further partnerships and collaboration,” says Pope. “Right now, 40% of the reference questions the library receives are health related. This location gives us a unique opportunity to partner with medical professionals and offer new services to the community.”

The Board of Directors for both Windsor Regional Hospital and the Windsor Public Library, as well as the Program and Services Steering Committee for the Windsor-Essex Hospitals System, all support the continuation of the due diligence process. Further discussion about the specifics including physical space, operating model, etc., will be part of the Stage 2 planning process for the new Windsor-Essex Hospitals System.

“Right now, we are waiting for approval to move to stage two in the planning process,” says David Musyj, President, and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital and Co-Chair of the Steering Committee. “Once that happens, we can take this vision and explore the countless ways this partnership can benefit our patients, staff, visitors, partners in medical research and education and the larger community. It is an innovative partnership, and it highlights the unique opportunities the new regional hospital will create.”