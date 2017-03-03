The Windsor Police Financial Crime Unit is setting out a waning about the ongoing “Lottery Scam”.

The scam usually involves an unsolicited call, email, text or pop-up screen on your computer advising that you have won money or a prize. This should immediately raise your suspicions and doubts as you cannot be chosen as a random winner if you haven’t placed an entry. They try to entice you with a prize and trick you into giving banking and other personal information to claim your prize. The scammers will also try to tell you there are costs involved in claiming your prize, which is another characteristic of many known fraud scams. You should not have to pay money to receive money or a prize.

Police say that it should be noted that the Windsor area has been recently targeted by the unsolicited phone call lottery scam. The request includes money transfers to pay for the prize claim. The callers are known to be aggressive and they will call back repeatedly.