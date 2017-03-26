The Windsor Express plan to dedicate an upcoming game to celebrate the 50th anniversary of St. Clair College.

The game will take place at the WFCU Centre on Saturday, April 8th as the Express host the visiting Saint John Riptide.

Together with St. Clair College, the Student Representative Council, the Student Athletic Association, and the St. Clair College Alumni Association, the Windsor Express will be celebrating everyone and anyone who has been a part of the past 50 years.

“I’m humbled to say congratulations to our friends and partners at St. Clair College. With 50 years in existence, they have proved that if an organization’s core values strive to build community, business and individuals, they will have a powerful place developing its community, business and individual’s lives,” said Dartis Willis, CEO and President of the Windsor Express.

Current students, faculty, alumni and retirees as well as a large contingent of international students, will represent St. Clair College at the game. They are encouraged to wear their green and gold and proudly show off their school colours.

“We’re proud to be a part of the celebrations for St. Clair College reaching such a major milestone in their history,” said Dylan Cullis, Manger of Partnerships and Ticket Sales for the Express. “Current and past students and staff play such an important role in the community, it’s an honour to be able to offer a way to recognize their accomplishments.”

Fans and alumni can get in on the night with a special ticket price of $15.00 accessible online at www.windsorexpress.ca using promo code: SCC50. Game time is 7pm.