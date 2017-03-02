The Windsor Essex Home Builder’s Show takes place this weekend, another sign that spring is right around the corner.

The show features something for any renovation project you have in mind this year including kitchens, bathrooms, basements, garages, windows, doors, roofing, siding, appliances, electronics, outdoor living, gardens, fences, decks, home security, lawn care and much more!

It takes place at the Ciociaro Club on Friday from 4pm to 8pm, Saturday from 10am to 5 pm and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Tickets are $7 and kids under 16 are free.

