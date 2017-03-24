Tecumseh OPP have charged a 45-year-old Windsor man following a break-in to a Tecumseh pizzeria in the early morning hours of March 23rd, 2017.

OPP say that it was Windsor Police who observed a suspicious male in the vicinity of the Tecumseh Pizzeria in the 1600 block of Lesperance Road at approximately 5:45am. The man was subsequently arrested and turned over to the OPP.

Robert Rockwood is charged with break and enter, possession of break-in instruments and take motor vehicle without consent.

Also charged is a 36-year-old female from Windsor. She will appear in a Windsor court on May 3rd, 2017 charged with the break and enter and passenger of a motor vehicle taken without consent.