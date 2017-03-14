Windsor ComiCon returns to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor August 12th and 13th.

As an all ages pop culture event, the show has thrilled fans during its first two installments in 2015 and 2016.

This year it will see a change in leadership through Colin Douglas; a long time collector of comic books and action figures who is known in the fan community as the promoter behind TFcon; the world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention held annually in Mississauga, Ontario for the last 16 years. Douglas’ passion for all things geek also resulted in the creation of Ontario Collectors Con and the ‘80s Toy Expo that he produces every year, which also gives other fans a place to find rare and import toys, comics and collectibles.

“I’m extremely excited to be able to provide what will be a fantastic event for the fans in Windsor-Essex County and the surrounding areas,” said Douglas.