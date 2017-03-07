A convenience store on Mill Street was recently robbed for a third time in a few weeks.
On Sunday March 5th, shortly after 3:30am, patrol officers were dispatched to a convenience store located in the 300 block of Mill Street for a report of a robbery.
The store employee told police that a female entered the store while brandishing a knife. The suspect demanded and received a quantity of cash as well as some other items.
No one was injured in the robbery.
The suspect is described as a small, white, female wearing a black sweater with a grey hood. She was wearing a black scarf covering her face, black track pants, black cotton gloves, eyeglasses, and white socks.
The suspect was not wearing shoes.
The Windsor Police Major Crimes Branch is investigating.
Comment With Facebook
Or Comment Anonymously