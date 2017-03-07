A convenience store on Mill Street was recently robbed for a third time in a few weeks.

On Sunday March 5th, shortly after 3:30am, patrol officers were dispatched to a convenience store located in the 300 block of Mill Street for a report of a robbery.

The store employee told police that a female entered the store while brandishing a knife. The suspect demanded and received a quantity of cash as well as some other items.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a small, white, female wearing a black sweater with a grey hood. She was wearing a black scarf covering her face, black track pants, black cotton gloves, eyeglasses, and white socks.

The suspect was not wearing shoes.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Branch is investigating.