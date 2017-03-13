Three people have been sent to hospital after a crash Monday afternoon.

OPP say the two vehicle crash happened around 1:40pm on North Talbot Road between Essex County Road 8 and Cameron Sideroad in Kingsville.

A red Chrysler minivan was traveling westbound on North Talbot Road approximately 500 meters south of County Road 8 when it was struck by a grey Ford that was travelling eastbound on the same roadway.

The lone female driver of the Chrysler suffered minor injuries from the collision and was transported to an area hospital.

The occupants of the Ford, a 4-year-old boy and his father were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

North Talbot Road between Essex County Road 8 and Cameron Sideroad will be closed for several hours while the OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators complete the investigation.