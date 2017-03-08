

Trevor Noah brings his stand-up routine to The Colosseum stage on Friday, May 19th at 9pm.

Noah, the host of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning program The Daily Show on Comedy Central, made his U.S. television debut in 2012 on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and has also appeared on Late Show with David Letterman, becoming the first South African stand-up comedian to appear on either late night show.

One of comedy’s brightest new stars, his comedy is led by themes around his mixed-race heritage, his experiences growing up during apartheid, and his observations on American life.

Tickets start at $35 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Saturday, March 18th.