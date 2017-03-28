

A Windsor man is facing several charges after a traffic stop on the 401.

Chatham-Kent OPP say that around 10pm on March 27th, 2017, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 401.

The driver failed to stop and was seen discarding large quantities of an unknown substance out the passenger window. The vehicle was stopped and while speaking with the driver a quantity of Cannabis Marihuana was observed inside the vehicle.

As a result, the male driver, 48-year-old Michael Lamb has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, obstruct peace officer, fail to stop for police, and improper number plate light, contrary to the highway traffic act.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 4th, 2017 to answer to the charges.