We all know that Windsor and Essex County is a festival destination, and now some of our local festivals have won bragging rights.

Festivals and Events Ontario recently announced its 2017 Top 100 Festivals & Events in Ontario, and three local festivals made the list.

Submissions were received for consideration in the fall of 2016 and were judged by an independent panel of judges. Festivals and events of all kinds from every corner of Ontario were represented in the submissions – from community festivals to internationally recognized events. The 2017 Top 100 Awards were given out on Friday, March 3rd during FEO’s Annual Conference Celebrating the Past, Igniting the Future in Sault Ste. Marie.

The local winners are The LaSalle Strawberry Festival, Carrousel of Nations, and the Tecumseh Corn Festival.