Friday March 3rd, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday March 3rd, 2017

Arts Events

Portraits of Canadian Writers: Reading & Signing

Friday March 3rd, 2017
Storytellers Book Store
Theatre Events

Funny Friday @ COMEDY QUARRY

Friday March 3rd, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Community Events

Volunteers Needed for Tulip Day Campaign

Friday March 3rd, 2017
Various Locations
Theatre Events

University Players presents LION IN THE STREETS by Judith Thompson

Friday March 3rd, 2017
Hatch Studio Theatre, Jackman Dramatic Art Centre
Charity Events

Bowl for Kids Sake – City Event

Friday March 3rd, 2017
Rose Bowl Lanes
Music Events

Windsor Choral Festival: United in Song

Friday March 3rd, 2017
Walkerville Collegiate Institute
Theatre Events

EDHS Theatrics Presents You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Friday March 3rd, 2017
Essex Recreation Complex - Gym A
Theatre Events

Into The Woods

Friday March 3rd, 2017
The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place

Saturday March 4th, 2017

Music Events

Mozart Symphony no. 25

Saturday March 4th, 2017
Leamington United Mennonite Church
Charity Events

BCOPI/RCCG Adullam Pasta Dinner Fundraiser

Saturday March 4th, 2017
RCCG Adullam Church
Music Events

80s – 90s – New Wave Dance Party

Saturday March 4th, 2017
The Gourmet Emporium
Theatre Events

Silly Saturdays @ COMEDY QUARRY

Saturday March 4th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Theatre Events

University Players presents LION IN THE STREETS by Judith Thompson

Saturday March 4th, 2017
Hatch Studio Theatre, Jackman Dramatic Art Centre
Theatre Events

University Players presents LION IN THE STREETS by Judith Thompson

Saturday March 4th, 2017
Hatch Studio Theatre, Jackman Dramatic Art Centre
Charity Events

Bowl for Kids Sake – City Event

Saturday March 4th, 2017
Rose Bowl Lanes
Music Events

Windsor Choral Festival: United in Song

Saturday March 4th, 2017
Capitol Theater
Music Events

Canadian Staff Songsters of The Salvation Army

Saturday March 4th, 2017
The Salvation Army South Windsor Citadel
Community Events

March Mac’Ness

Saturday March 4th, 2017
Cooper's Hawk Vineyards & The Vines Restaurant
Community Events

Second Chance Animal Rescue Adoption Event & Dog Wash

Saturday March 4th, 2017
Pet Valu
Theatre Events

EDHS Theatrics Presents You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Saturday March 4th, 2017
Essex Recreation Complex - Gym A
Community Events

Introduction to Zentangle (March 2017)

Saturday March 4th, 2017
Deb's Diner
Community Events

Progressive Euchre Tournament

Saturday March 4th, 2017
Amica at Windsor
Theatre Events

Into The Woods

Saturday March 4th, 2017
The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place
Food Events

March Mac’ness

Saturday March 4th, 2017
Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery
Charity Events

Spin4Kids – Supporting GoodLife Kids Foundation

Saturday March 4th, 2017
Windsor Dougall GoodLife Fitness

Sunday March 5th, 2017

Charity Events

Empty Bowls Windsor and Essex County

Sunday March 5th, 2017
The Optimist Community Centre
Music Events

Mozart Symphony no. 25

Sunday March 5th, 2017
The Heritage Auditorium (formerly Assumption University Chapel), 2nd Floor Assumption Hall, University of Windsor
Music Events

Così fan tutte – School for Lovers

Sunday March 5th, 2017
Kordazone Theatre
Theatre Events

University Players presents LION IN THE STREETS by Judith Thompson

Sunday March 5th, 2017
Hatch Studio Theatre, Jackman Dramatic Art Centre
Arts Events

Unforgiven Harmony – Непомирљиви Склад

Sunday March 5th, 2017
Serbian Heritage Museum
Festivals Events

Maple Syrup Festival

Sunday March 5th, 2017
John R. Park Homestead
Theatre Events

Into The Woods

Sunday March 5th, 2017
The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place
Food Events

March Mac’ness

Sunday March 5th, 2017
Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery
Community Events

Hunting, Militaria and SportsmanShow

Sunday March 5th, 2017
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village

