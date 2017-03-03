Friday March 3rd, 2017
Posted at 12:00pm
Portraits of Canadian Writers: Reading & Signing
Friday March 3rd, 2017
Storytellers Book Store
Funny Friday @ COMEDY QUARRY
Friday March 3rd, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Volunteers Needed for Tulip Day Campaign
Friday March 3rd, 2017
Various Locations
University Players presents LION IN THE STREETS by Judith Thompson
Friday March 3rd, 2017
Hatch Studio Theatre, Jackman Dramatic Art Centre
Bowl for Kids Sake – City Event
Friday March 3rd, 2017
Rose Bowl Lanes
Windsor Choral Festival: United in Song
Friday March 3rd, 2017
Walkerville Collegiate Institute
EDHS Theatrics Presents You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Friday March 3rd, 2017
Essex Recreation Complex - Gym A
Into The Woods
Friday March 3rd, 2017
The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place
Mozart Symphony no. 25
Saturday March 4th, 2017
Leamington United Mennonite Church
BCOPI/RCCG Adullam Pasta Dinner Fundraiser
Saturday March 4th, 2017
RCCG Adullam Church
80s – 90s – New Wave Dance Party
Saturday March 4th, 2017
The Gourmet Emporium
Silly Saturdays @ COMEDY QUARRY
Saturday March 4th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Canadian Staff Songsters of The Salvation Army
Saturday March 4th, 2017
The Salvation Army South Windsor Citadel
March Mac’Ness
Saturday March 4th, 2017
Cooper's Hawk Vineyards & The Vines Restaurant
Second Chance Animal Rescue Adoption Event & Dog Wash
Saturday March 4th, 2017
Pet Valu
Introduction to Zentangle (March 2017)
Saturday March 4th, 2017
Deb's Diner
Progressive Euchre Tournament
Saturday March 4th, 2017
Amica at Windsor
Spin4Kids – Supporting GoodLife Kids Foundation
Saturday March 4th, 2017
Windsor Dougall GoodLife Fitness
Empty Bowls Windsor and Essex County
Sunday March 5th, 2017
The Optimist Community Centre
Così fan tutte – School for Lovers
Sunday March 5th, 2017
Kordazone Theatre
Unforgiven Harmony – Непомирљиви Склад
Sunday March 5th, 2017
Serbian Heritage Museum
Maple Syrup Festival
Sunday March 5th, 2017
John R. Park Homestead
Hunting, Militaria and SportsmanShow
Sunday March 5th, 2017
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
