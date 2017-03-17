Friday March 17th, 2017
Posted at 12:00pm
Funny Friday @ COMEDY QUARRY
Friday March 17th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
“St. Patrick’s Day” fundraiser
Friday March 17th, 2017
Torino’s Banquet Hall
Tales of the Olde Country
Friday March 17th, 2017
Park House Museum
March Break at Adventure Bay
Friday March 17th, 2017
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Riverside RCL BR 255 St Patricks Day Party
Friday March 17th, 2017
The Riverside Royal Canadian Legion Br 255
A Guide to Healthy Living with Arthritis
Saturday March 18th, 2017
WFCU Centre
Silly Saturdays @ COMEDY QUARRY
Saturday March 18th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
March Break at Adventure Bay
Saturday March 18th, 2017
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Essential Oils 101
Saturday March 18th, 2017
YOGA RECESS
Progressive Euchre Tournament
Saturday March 18th, 2017
Amica at Windsor
Maple Dinner at Oxley Estate Winery
Saturday March 18th, 2017
Oxley Estate Winery
Bruce Dow – An Evening of Cabaret and Songs at KordaZone
Sunday March 19th, 2017
Kordazone Theatre
March Break at Adventure Bay
Sunday March 19th, 2017
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
March Madeness Micro Drone Racing & Open Flying Event
Sunday March 19th, 2017
WFCU Centre Collavino Hall
KOBZARI: A Celebration of Schevchenko
Sunday March 19th, 2017
Chrysler Theatre
