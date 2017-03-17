OvercastNow
2 °C
36 °F
SnowFri
3 °C
38 °F		FogSat
6 °C
43 °F		OvercastSun
7 °C
44 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday March 17th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday March 17th, 2017

Theatre Events

Funny Friday @ COMEDY QUARRY

Friday March 17th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
St. Patricks Day Events

“St. Patrick’s Day” fundraiser

Friday March 17th, 2017
Torino’s Banquet Hall
St. Patricks Day Events

Tales of the Olde Country

Friday March 17th, 2017
Park House Museum
Community Events

March Break at Adventure Bay

Friday March 17th, 2017
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
St. Patricks Day Events

Riverside RCL BR 255 St Patricks Day Party

Friday March 17th, 2017
The Riverside Royal Canadian Legion Br 255

Saturday March 18th, 2017

Health Events

A Guide to Healthy Living with Arthritis

Saturday March 18th, 2017
WFCU Centre
Theatre Events

Silly Saturdays @ COMEDY QUARRY

Saturday March 18th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Community Events

March Break at Adventure Bay

Saturday March 18th, 2017
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Health Events

Essential Oils 101

Saturday March 18th, 2017
YOGA RECESS
Community Events

Progressive Euchre Tournament

Saturday March 18th, 2017
Amica at Windsor
Food Events

Maple Dinner at Oxley Estate Winery

Saturday March 18th, 2017
Oxley Estate Winery

Sunday March 19th, 2017

Theatre Events

Bruce Dow – An Evening of Cabaret and Songs at KordaZone

Sunday March 19th, 2017
Kordazone Theatre
Community Events

March Break at Adventure Bay

Sunday March 19th, 2017
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Community Events

March Madeness Micro Drone Racing & Open Flying Event

Sunday March 19th, 2017
WFCU Centre Collavino Hall
Arts Events

KOBZARI: A Celebration of Schevchenko

Sunday March 19th, 2017
Chrysler Theatre

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

Or Comment Anonymously