Friday March 10th, 2017
Posted at 12:00pm
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
Friday March 10th, 2017
The Chrysler Theatre, St. Clair Centre for the Arts
Funny Friday @ COMEDY QUARRY
Friday March 10th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
University Players presents LION IN THE STREETS by Judith Thompson
Friday March 10th, 2017
Hatch Studio Theatre, Jackman Dramatic Art Centre
Mudmen Plaid Shirt Tour
Friday March 10th, 2017
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Mudmen: The Old Plaid Shirt Tour
Friday March 10th, 2017
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Reveal Graphic Design Show
Friday March 10th, 2017
St. Clair's Centre for the Arts
WINPEX 2017 Stamp Show
Saturday March 11th, 2017
Caboto Club
Psychic Readings by Medium David Schultz
Saturday March 11th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Silly Saturdays @ COMEDY QUARRY
Saturday March 11th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Grand Opening Party!
Saturday March 11th, 2017
The Hungry Pooch
University Players presents LION IN THE STREETS by Judith Thompson
Saturday March 11th, 2017
Hatch Studio Theatre, Jackman Dramatic Art Centre
University Players presents LION IN THE STREETS by Judith Thompson
Saturday March 11th, 2017
Hatch Studio Theatre, Jackman Dramatic Art Centre
Bad Examples Riders Club Presents Ozone Baby: Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Saturday March 11th, 2017
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Progressive Euchre Tournament
Saturday March 11th, 2017
Amica at Windsor
Reiki Level I (First Degree)
Sunday March 12th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
University Players presents LION IN THE STREETS by Judith Thompson
Sunday March 12th, 2017
Hatch Studio Theatre, Jackman Dramatic Art Centre
Walkerville Brewery’s St. Practice Day
Sunday March 12th, 2017
Walkerville Brewery
Second Chance Animal Rescue Adoption Event
Sunday March 12th, 2017
Pet Smart
Comment With Facebook
Or Comment Anonymously