Friday March 10th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday March 10th, 2017

Music Events

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

Friday March 10th, 2017
The Chrysler Theatre, St. Clair Centre for the Arts
Theatre Events

Funny Friday @ COMEDY QUARRY

Friday March 10th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Theatre Events

University Players presents LION IN THE STREETS by Judith Thompson

Friday March 10th, 2017
Hatch Studio Theatre, Jackman Dramatic Art Centre
Music Events

Mudmen Plaid Shirt Tour

Friday March 10th, 2017
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Community Events

Mudmen: The Old Plaid Shirt Tour

Friday March 10th, 2017
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Arts Events

Reveal Graphic Design Show

Friday March 10th, 2017
St. Clair's Centre for the Arts

Saturday March 11th, 2017

Community Events

WINPEX 2017 Stamp Show

Saturday March 11th, 2017
Caboto Club
Community Events

Psychic Readings by Medium David Schultz

Saturday March 11th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Theatre Events

Silly Saturdays @ COMEDY QUARRY

Saturday March 11th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Food Events

Grand Opening Party!

Saturday March 11th, 2017
The Hungry Pooch
Theatre Events

University Players presents LION IN THE STREETS by Judith Thompson

Saturday March 11th, 2017
Hatch Studio Theatre, Jackman Dramatic Art Centre
Theatre Events

University Players presents LION IN THE STREETS by Judith Thompson

Saturday March 11th, 2017
Hatch Studio Theatre, Jackman Dramatic Art Centre
Music Events

Bad Examples Riders Club Presents Ozone Baby: Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Saturday March 11th, 2017
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Community Events

Progressive Euchre Tournament

Saturday March 11th, 2017
Amica at Windsor

Sunday March 12th, 2017

Community Events

Reiki Level I (First Degree)

Sunday March 12th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Theatre Events

University Players presents LION IN THE STREETS by Judith Thompson

Sunday March 12th, 2017
Hatch Studio Theatre, Jackman Dramatic Art Centre
St. Patricks Day Events

Walkerville Brewery’s St. Practice Day

Sunday March 12th, 2017
Walkerville Brewery
Community Events

Second Chance Animal Rescue Adoption Event

Sunday March 12th, 2017
Pet Smart

