The Philosopher Kings will headline this year’s addition of The LaSalle Strawberry Festival, taking to the stage on Saturday, June 10th.

Two decades ago, The Philosopher Kings took the Canadian music industry by storm with their infectious melodies, undeniable energy and a unique combination of pop and alternative rock.

Winning a Juno Award in 1996 for Best New Group, and landing on the U.S. Top 40 Chart that same year with the hit single Charms, the band crisscrossed the country, becoming one of the most sought after and popular live acts on the circuit. Ten years ago, in 2006, the band took a hiatus as the members of the group became busy with individual producing and recording projects.

The Philosopher Kings have reunited with a renewed energy, revitalized focus – and brand new material. Fans of the band will get a chance to once again hear the eminently memorable, groove-infused songs that made them a live event favourite, including I Am the Man, Cry, Hurts to Love You, and Castles in the Sand, as well as some new favourites.

The band’s lineup is comprised of long-time members, Gerald Eaton (vocals), drummer Denton Whited, keyboardist Jon Levine and guitarists James Bryan and Brian West. The talented quintet has been sequestered in their rehearsal space honing their live show but also composing and recording hotly anticipated new material.

“We are thrilled to be making this announcement. Showcasing great Canadian talent is a big part of why we were chosen as one of the Top 100 Festivals in Ontario by Festivals and Events Ontario. We are looking forward to a great celebration in LaSalle at the 2017 Strawberry Festival,” said Patti Funaro, Interim Director of Culture and Recreation. “The Strawberry Festival is celebrating our 30th year this year, and there are more exciting entertainment announcements to come.”

The four-day festival takes place from June 8th to 11th at Gil Maure Park featuring a carnival, fireworks over the Detroit River, parade, entertainment and local strawberries.

Admission is $5 per person at the gate (children under 6 and seniors over 65 are free), or weekend passes are $12 per person. Weekend passes will be available for purchase beginning on Monday, May 15th at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.