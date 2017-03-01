Launching with a new hope, one charitable organization feels the force is strong with Windsorites.

Taking place at The Manchester (546 Ouelette Avenue) on May 4th (otherwise known as Star Wars day,) Blue Pin Social Events is getting some help from Mack Flash Entertainment. Hosting some trivia from a galaxy far far away for an hour, the event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

While prizes will be given to the top three competitors in individual trivia, plenty more is planned throughout the night to celebrate. This includes door prizes, a movie screening and costume contest as well.

“We’re going to give the top five best dressed people something awesome and Star Wars related,” said Blue Pin Social Events’ co-organizer, Toni Bruner. “We’ve been researching cool prizes for months. People will also be able to vote on our event page for which movie will be shown starting when tickets go on sale. We’ll close the voting about a week before and announce which film was chosen then.”

Beyond the costume contest, several characters will be on hand to welcome those coming out. A signature drink is planned for the evening and themed-foods are also on the menu: It’s something organizers are hard at work on.

“We’re still working with the award-winning chef at The Manchester to come up with unique, yet cantina inspired foods for the evening,” said Bruner. “We’ve narrowed down the drink but over the next two months, we’ll be perfecting and taste testing to make sure it both looks and tastes delicious.”

Blue Pin Social Events already wanted to organize a Star Wars celebration and when contacted, the Ronald McDonald House loved the idea. Needing specific donations, a list of items people can bring to win some extra door prizes will be posted on the event’s Facebook page in the coming weeks.

Tickets are $15 and can currently be purchased online at the same location. It’s a night that Bruner thinks will be a great success and fun for everyone.

“I think the Force is strong in Windsor,” said the co-organizer. “Windsorites love trivia and a good movie, so I think combining the two in a fun atmosphere along with proceeds going to a great local cause will get an awesome crowd out.”

As far as her own participation in the festivities?

“Considering I have a Star Wars related tattoo, I will most likely be in some sort of costume,” said Bruner. “I can’t give everything away though.”