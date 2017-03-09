A traffic stop in Amherstburg resulted in a gun seizure and several charges for two Windsor teens.

On Tuesday March 7th, shortly before 10pm, an Amherstburg Police officer stopped a silver Dodge Dart for travelling at 90km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Walker Road in the area of County Road 8.

During the traffic stop, police issued a roadside breath test to the 18 year old male driver. Police say he failed to provide a sample at which time he was placed under arrest.

All passengers were asked to exit the vehicle and a search revealed an open bottle of alcohol behind the driver’s seat as well as a .22 calibre revolver behind the passenger seat.

Following the discovery of the firearm, all of the vehicle occupants were placed under arrest.

The driver, an 18 year old Windsor male who has not been named, and Austin Manwaring, 18, of Windsor are each facing several charges.

Three other passengers, a 17 year old female, a 17 year old male, and an 18 year old female, were released unconditionally.