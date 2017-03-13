A 16-year-old has died as a result of injuries sustained in an accident on February 13th, 2017

The crash involved a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, carrying four sixteen year old males.

The vehicle was north bound on Concession 4 Road North, north of North Side Road in Amherstburg when the driver lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle rolled, landing in a farmer’s field.

All four occupants managed to exit the vehicle as it then caught fire.

Three of the occupants were treated for minor injuries, while the 16-year-old male was transported to a hospital in Detroit with serious injuries and later died as result of those injuries.

At this time the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone witnessed the collision or may have information relevant to the investigation, you are encouraged to contact police at 519-736-3622, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.