The Tecumseh Cultural and Arts Advisory Committee is looking for performers for the Tecumseh Coffee House event.

It takes place on Friday, May 12th, 2017, from 7pm to 10pm at École secondaire catholique l’Essor in the Tecumseh – l’Essor Arts Centre.

Performances may include vocals, instrumental, dance, readings and theatrical groups.

Application forms and additional information about the Soirée Coffee House are available on the town’s website, or by contacting Ext 143.

Completed applications will be received at the Tecumseh Town Hall, no later than Friday, March 31st, 2017, or by email to [email protected]