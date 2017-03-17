Tecumseh’s Chief Administrative Officer Tony Haddad has announced his retirement and agreement to continue on a contract until September 30th, 2018 to ensure a smooth transition and provide assistance with the search for a new CAO.

“Tony has been an excellent support to the Town and Council during his tenure and his guidance has allowed us to achieve the success we have,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “Under his leadership we have experienced positive growth, increased private and commercial development, implemented successful long-term financial planning and received numerous awards and recognition. His replacement will have big shoes to fill.”

During his tenure, the Town of Tecumseh has completed a Life Cycle Financial Model, acquired and developed Lakewood Park, implemented new and expanded trails and connections to greenspace, a strategic plan, several master plans and is an eight time recipient of the Distinguished Budget Award from the Government Finance Officers Association. The Town’s 2016 Citizen Satisfaction Survey showed a 99% combined satisfaction rate.

The recruitment for his successor is expected in spring 2018 and Haddad will have an active role in this process with members of Council and Corporate Services.