The sweet taste of spring continues throughout the month of March at the John R. Park Homestead.

On Tuesday, March 14th and Friday, March 17th the park will host Maple March Break events, that will cater to families looking to get outdoors during the weeklong break. Costumed guides will take groups around the Homestead site and get hands-on with the pioneer maple syrup making process. Both events are pay-at-the door, $4 per child, $6per adult and a $20 family maximum (up to 3 kids and 2 adults.) Each day starts at 1:30pm.

On Tuesday March 17, starting at 7pm, local gourmands can take part in an old-fashion sugaring off party at Maple Moon. Visitors will warm up with a pioneer-era barn dance then help collect sap and boil it down by moonlight. By evening’s end, they will work up a hunger only satisfied by the sweet taste of maple sugar and handmade taffy. Admission for Maple Moon is $15/person by pre-registration only. Tickets can be purchased online at maplemoon2017.eventbrite.ca.

The annual Maple Dinner Fundraiser takes place on Saturday, March 18th at 6pm at Oxley Estate Winery. Benefiting the John R. Park Homestead and the Essex Region Conservation Foundation, the four-course meal will have a hint of maple in every bite. Cost is $65/person and reservations can be made by calling the winery at 519-738-3264.