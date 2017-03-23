Sunrise Records will be taking over the lease of the soon to close HMV music store at Devonshire Mall.

It is one of 70 HMV locations they plan to take over. HMV is currently liquidating after the chain was placed into receivership in January.

Sunrise Records was founded in 1977 with one store in Toronto and has since grown into a national chain.

Sunrise plans to broaden the assortment of music that HMV carried, with a planned 50% increase of CDs, and a “massively expanded apparel section including the hottest music and entertainment related merchandise.”

They also plan an extensive selection of board games.

In addition, they plan to continue a longstanding tradition of supporting local independent artists by carrying their music in their stores. “We want to support independent Canadian artists more than ever. We feel it’s an obligation, not to mention we love discovering talented new artists,” said Sunrise President Doug Putman.

Sunrise also plans to hire HMV employees who want to continue their career in the Canadian Music Industry.

Store openings are planned for the end of April.