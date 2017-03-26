The LaSalle Strawberry Festival has partnered with the Rise 2 Fame Youth Talent Competition and will host a Junior Talent Search for ages 6-12, and a Youth Talent Search for ages 13-21 during the festival on Thursday, June 8th.

The top three to five acts (depending on the number of performances) in each age group will advance to the finals held during the Western Fair in September.

“We are proud to partner with Rise 2 Fame to host a preliminary talent competition in LaSalle,” said Councillor Crystal Meloche, Co-Chairperson of the LaSalle Strawberry Festival. Preliminary competitions for the Youth and Junior Talent Search are held in various locations in Ontario, and LaSalle is the first location in 2017.

Rise 2 Fame will replace the Miss LaSalle, Miss Junior LaSalle and Little Miss Strawberry pageants. “For many years, we have offered girls in Windsor/Essex the chance to showcase their talents in our pageants. This year, we have decided to offer a talent show in its place that would allow more of our youth to be part of the event. This is a perfect fit,” said Meloche.

“We are excited to showcase great talent from our area,” said Meloche. It is expected that between 20 and 30 acts will be registered for the competition in LaSalle. “We know of so many people who have great talents to share like singing, dancing and playing musical instruments. Rise to Fame is a great place to perform on stage with the opportunity to advance onto an even bigger stage,” Meloche explained. The competition is open to all forms of art that can be performed on a stage.

The winners of the regional competitions move forward to the finals in September at the annual Western Fair for a chance to win up $ 1,500.00. Over the last 34 years, the Western Fair has been entertained by some of the best youth acts in Southwestern Ontario. Past contestants have included Justin Bieber and Alanis Morissette, and past winners include Marla Silvestro, Jamie Warren, Beverley Mahood and Cassandra Hodgins.

Performers must be registered by Friday, June 2nd to take part in LaSalle’s preliminary event. Spots are limited, so contestants are encouraged to register well in advance. More information and registration details can be found on our website at www.lasalle.ca, click on Things to Do and then Festivals and Events.