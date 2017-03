The Steel Down Degenerates make their way to the Comedy Quarry at Rockhead Pub on Friday, March 24th and Saturday, March 25th.

The Steel Town Degenerates are a touring stand-up comedy team consisting of Patrick Coppolino, Manolis Zontanos and Mayce Galoni. These Hamilton comedians can be seen on MTV, Comedy Network, CBC and Just For Laughs.

Showtime is at 9pm on Friday and an 8pm and 10:30pm on Saturday. Tickets are $15.