The City of Windsor will once again offer its Spay/Neuter Voucher Program for cats. This year’s $30,000 program was approved by City Council in the 2017 Operating Budget.

The city will issue 400 vouchers to sterilize cats. The vouchers are valued at $75 each and will be available starting Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017 at 11am.

Vouchers for owned cats are reserved for low-income families. A declaration of income will be required. A maximum of two vouchers per household will be issued where the cats are owned. For feral cat caregivers, a maximum of two vouchers per household will be issued with no income restrictions. In both cases, the applicant must be over the age of 18.

Vouchers are non-transferrable and expire on June 20th, 2017. They may be redeemed at any participating veterinary clinic (list to be provided upon successful application). Recipients must call and book appointments for spay/neuter services in advance.

Interested residents should call 311 to inquire no earlier than 11am on March 22nd, and those who meet the eligibility criteria will receive their vouchers in the mail.