Monday March 20th, 2017

Posted at 7:04pm

Chatham-Kent
The Special Investigations Unithasladi charges against a Chatham-Kent Police Service officer in relation to an incident that occurred in May of 2013.

The investigation looked into a May 4th, 2013 sexual assault allegation made by a 33-year-old woman.

As a result, 46-year old Constable Kenneth Miller is charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust by public officer.

Miller will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 4th, 2017.

