Windsor Police continue to investigate after fun shots were fired at an east side home Wednesday night.

Police say it happened around 11:25pm in the 1100 block of Albert Road.

When police arrived, they were met by a man who pointed out fresh damage to the front of his residence.

They say that the damage appeared to be caused by the discharging of a small calibre firearm. It is believed that the damage had just occurred after witnesses described hearing sounds consistent with shots being fired.

No one was hurt in the incident.

At this time investigators do not believe that this was a random act.

Investigators are requesting any community member who may have surveillance video in the area to review their footage for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.