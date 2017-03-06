Five local summer festivals are among 304 in Ontario that will share $19 million in funding from the Celebrate Ontario program.

“Festivals and events bring local communities together, commemorate our heritage and celebrate the vibrancy of our province, which is especially important as we celebrate Ontario’s 150th anniversary this year. I am thrilled that our government continues to make important investments through the Celebrate Ontario program that create good local jobs and draw people from around the world to discover all that our province has to offer,” said Eleanor McMahon, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

Carrousel of Nations 2017 will see $46,250 in funding, Fork & Cork 2017 will get $48,875, Kingsville Folk Music Festival will receive $32,200 and

Hogs for Hospice 2017 will get $39,125 in funding.

In addition a new festival by Summerfest Windsor called Canada 150 in Sound and Light will receive funding in the amount of $32,901.