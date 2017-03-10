This year marks the 10th anniversary for New Beginning’s Say Yes to the Prom Dress event.

For one day only, girls can browse their huge selection of formal, prom and graduation dresses ranging in sizes from 0-26.

Since its inception ten years ago, Say Yes to the Prom Dress has helped over 1,000 young women find the dress of their dreams in celebration of formal events like prom and graduation.

This event is made possible through community support and donations. All dresses supplied are either new or gently used.

Say Yes to the Prom Dress will take place at New Beginnings, located at 1015 Highland Avenue on Saturday, March 18th from 10am-2pm. It is free and open to the public.