Sandpoint Beach will be getting more accessible this summer for those who use mobility devices, as well as those with strollers and wagons.

The City of Windsor plans to purchase access matting with a nonslip surface that will be rolled out and secured to the sand.

The matting will lead from the paved walkway at the south end of the beach to the water edge. East and west walkways will provide access to other areas of the beach.

In addition, the city will also purchase two water wheel chairs to provide access right into the water.

Total cost is estimated at $37,500 with an annual estimated cost at $2,500.

The city hopes to have this in place when the beach opens for the season on June 3rd.