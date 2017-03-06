The 2K2K Tutu Run & Ride returns on June 17th in Kingsville.

The Run & Ride welcomes runners, walkers, and bicycles, and consists of a 2KM loop in town that is repeated twice which is where the run gets its name.

Registered participants receive entrance into the event, a t-shirt, and a tutu to wear for the run. Strollers and wagons welcome and kids ten years and under are free as long as they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. Friendly dogs on leashes are also welcome at this outdoor event.

“Kingsville is such a wonderful, supportive community, to thank our participants, we are planning a short program after the run itself. That’s when the draw for the prizes will take place, and we’ll have some activities for everyone to enjoy.” Says new Executive Director John Sutton.

Funds raised supports Access Community Services with programs such as housing assistance including emergency housing support & phone line, information on tenants’ rights, securing affordable housing, crisis management, and life skills training.

Their nutrition program, had 5000lbs of organic pesticide-free produce harvested and distributed to 3500 people across Essex County last year. The project not only reduces food insecurity but also addresses social isolation and builds tangible skills.

They also offer a Youth Drop-In Centre and Afterschool Programs as well as Kingsville Early Years program.

Registration is now open online at http://accesscounty.ca/special-events/2017-tutu-run/#. Pledges reaching increments of $100 will receive a ballot for a draw of delightful prizes.