A strike is looming at Purolator.

According to a posting on their website, effective March 28th, 2017, they will not be accepting shipments until further notice, and they say they will make their best effort to deliver shipments currently in their network, however, extended ground shipments may experience a delay.

On Sunday, 56% of the union members rejected the company’s latest offer and gave 72-hour strike notice.

“We remain optimistic regarding the ongoing contract negotiations between Purolator and the Teamsters, and as such Purolator management is actively working through plans to resume full service as quickly as possible, once an agreement has been reached,” Purolator said in an online statement.