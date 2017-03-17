The final installment of this year’s Mental Health Seminar Series by the Public School Board will deal with stress experienced by children and young people.

Jenny-Lee Almeida, a mental health educator with the Canadian Mental Health Association will lead the hour-long discussion titled “Kids Get Stressed Too”.

There will be two presentations, the first on Thursday, March 23rd at the Caboto Club at 7pm and the second on Wednesday, March 29th at the Roma Club in Leamington at 7pm.

There is no fee to attend either session. To pre-register visit http://tinyurl.com/stresschildren.