The Public School Board has issued the following on a recent data exposure:

The Greater Essex County District School Board determined that a flaw in our computer system permitted accidental access to confidential personnel information.

The information exposed was that of employees only and did not include any family or student information.

The problem was discovered by a group of students working with a school computer who reported it to a staff member. At this time, we believe that the information was not copied, printed or shared. This was not a malicious intrusion into the GECDSB computer system. The Board reported the data exposure to the appropriate authorities and the problem has now been addressed. All personal information is now secure.

The Board’s investigation has concluded that the information was only viewable on Board computers within our school board locations. Access was not possible through the internet, on personal devices or on computers outside GECDSB facilities.

We are notifying all GECDSB employees and former Board staff who might be affected and the Board is doing everything possible to answer their questions. A security consultant will be retained for a further review of the security of our Information Technology systems.

The Greater Essex County District School Board takes its responsibility for the security of private information very seriously. We apologize to our employees and regret any inconvenience or difficulty this has caused them.