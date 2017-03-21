Police in Chatham-Kent are looking for a pair of gas-and-dash suspects.

Police say on February 2nd, 2017 at 4:50 pm an unknown woman attended Petro Canada on Grand Avenue West in Chatham and pumped $58.95 worth of fuel into a black Chrysler car. The woman was described as white, with a medium build and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a brown plaid coat and black pants. The woman fled the area without making any attempt to pay for the gas.

Then on February 18th, 2017 at 12:55pm an unknown man attended the same gas station and pumped $93.40 worth of fuel into a black Mercedes-Benz. The man was described as white, with a medium build, short brown hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, jeans and blue shoes. The man fled the area without making any attempt to pay for the gas.

Anyone with information regarding either of these thefts is asked to contact Const. Andrew Craven at [email protected] or 519-436-6600 extension #87306. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

