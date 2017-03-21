Leamington OPP are investigating a report of a suspicious person in the area of two local schools.

They say that on February 28th, 2017 at approximately 3:30pm in the vicinity of Queen Elizabeth School on Maxon Avenue a young boy was approached by a man in a white vehicle, offering the child a ride.

Then on March 20th, 2017, at approximately 3pm near Mill Street Public School on Mill Street East another young boy was approached by who investigators believe to be the same driver and vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a white four-door vehicle. The lone occupant is described as a white male, in his late 20’s to early 30’s.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person and or vehicle described should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 519-326-2544 or 1-888-310-1122.