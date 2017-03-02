OPP are investigating vandalism at two local grade schools.

OPP say that on February 23rd, 2017 they were called to a report of mischief at AV Graham Public School. It was reported that sometime between midnight and 6am someone had entered onto school property and broke nine windows, both on the north and south side of the school.

On February 27th, 2017 the OPP responded once again to another report of mischief at AV Graham Public School. Sometime over the weekend, several more windows were damaged on the north and west side of the school.

On February 28th, 2017 the OPP responded to two more reports of mischief. AV Graham Public School was hit once again with six windows being damaged on the south side of the school.

The second report was filed by St. Pius X Catholic School, where they reported that ten windows were damaged on the east side of the school.

Both of the above occurrences took place sometime between 9pm on February 27th, 2017 and 7am February 28th, 2017.

Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime is asked to immediately contact the Tecumseh OPP at 519-735-2424.