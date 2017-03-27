Windsor Police are investigating a purse snatching.

Police say it happened around 6pm on Sunday March 26, 2017 at approximately 6pm

They say that a 68-year-old female was walking north through the alley from Wyandotte, between Parent and Langlois. As she approached Brant Street an unknown male grabbed her purse. A struggle ensued and the male brandished a knife. The male suspect then took the purse and was last seen running east through a nearby parking lot. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

Suspect Described as a white male in his 20’s, 6’0, skinny, with brown hair, and wearing a baseball hat.

He was last seen wearing a dark puffy coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.