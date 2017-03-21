Windsor Police are investigating a jewellery theft.

Police say that around 1:15pm on Thursday March 16th, 2017 two females entered a jewellery store located in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue.

They spoke with an employee, and viewed a ring. The ring was returned, and the females left the store.

The same two females re-entered the store a few minutes later and viewed the same ring again.

They say that one female seems to place a cell phone call, and a male appears at the exterior entrance of the business, also on a cell phone.

Police say that the pair seem to be communicating with one another, as the male holds open the door to the business.

The two females then walk out of the store with the stolen ring. The females met up with the male, and all three ran northbound through a parking lot and into a grey car which drove northbound through a parking lot and out of sight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext.4354, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.