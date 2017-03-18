OvercastNow
Saturday March 18th, 2017

Posted at 10:36am

Crime
Windsor police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Police say at 12:01am on Saturday, March 18th, 2017 they were called to a residence in the 900 block of Elsmere Avenue regarding a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 59-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A 53-year-old male suspect was arrested at the scene without incident, and an involved firearm has been located.

Police say that the suspect and victim are known to each other.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

