Windsor police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash.

Police say it happened around 11pm on Wednesday March 22nd, 2017 in the 3100 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

They say that a 26-year-old male was operating a motorcycle and he appeared to have lost control and collided with a parked vehicle. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The Windsor Police Accident Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Identification Branch attended the scene. The investigation in ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4111, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.