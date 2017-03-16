ClearNow
Thursday March 16th, 2017

Posted at 10:08am

Crime
Windsor Police are investigating a home invasion.
Police say it happened around 8:30pm on Thursday, March 15th, 2017 in the 500 block of Riverside Drive West.

They say that the 52-year-old male victim was at his residence with a female. He heard a knock at his door, and when he opened it, an unknown male came inside and assaulted the victim. The suspect took property from the victim and brandished a BB handgun. After a short altercation, the suspect dropped some property, including a BB handgun, and fled out the front door with the female.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’8, with a skinny build, and in his early 30’s.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with hood up and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

 

