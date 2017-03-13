SnowNow
Monday March 13th, 2017

Posted at 2:42pm

Crime
Police are looking to the public for help in identifying a woman who allegedly robbed a Tecumseh gas station.

On Friday March 3rd at approximately 8:15pm, the woman pictured in the above photo entered the Esso gas station in the 12000 block of Riverside Drive, brandished a weapon, and demanded cigarettes and cash.

The woman left the business on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police Essex County Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

