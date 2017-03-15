Around 3:30pm on Tuesday March 14th, 2017 Windsor police officers came across a newer model pick-up truck in the area of Dougall Avenue and West Grand Boulevard which was believed to have been stolen.

Officers received information that the licence plate on the truck was registered to a different vehicle. The vehicle parked in a nearby parking lot and the female driver and the male passenger were seen going into a business.

The male exited the store and officers arrested him after a brief foot pursuit and the female was also arrested without incident in front of the store.

Investigation revealed that the pick-up truck and the licence plate registered to another vehicle were both stolen in separate incidents.

Rema Halabi, a 36-year-old female from Windsor is charged with theft of motor vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen property, and drive while disqualified.

A 43-year-old male from Essex County was arrested on several outstanding warrants out of Essex.